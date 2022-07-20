Advertisement

Demolition permit ordered for collapsing parking garaging

By Charity Bell
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The process to tear down a Quincy parking garage near 5th and Jersey Street that started to collapse back in March moves forward.

City Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the city has issued a demolition permit for a private contractor based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

He said that company said they’d start moving in equipment to start the project sometime this month.

