Demolition permit ordered for collapsing parking garaging

QUINCY (WGEM) - The process to tear down a Quincy parking garage near 5th and Jersey Street that started to collapse back in March moves forward.

City Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the city has issued a demolition permit for a private contractor based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

He said that company said they’d start moving in equipment to start the project sometime this month.

RELATED

Quincy parking garage begins to collapse

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.