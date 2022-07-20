Advertisement

Discussions have begun on a new Shelby County Jail

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Discussions for a new jail facility will happen tonight in Shelby County at a County Board meeting.

The jail dates back to 1893 and is in the basement of the Shelby County courthouse. Officials have been dealing with space, plumbing and security issues for some time now.

“Sometimes buildings age gracefully, sometimes they don’t. And what we’re currently using the building under the courthouse, it’s 100 years old and it’s really not designed for what it’s being used for. So we need to upgrade it so that we’re treating people well,” said Andrew Coon, chairman of the jail project.

County officials say it’s a better financial decision to get a new jail facility rather than fix their current issue.

“I see a growing need for us to have a facility versus the upkeep and the maintenance of our current facility,” said Shelby County Sheriff Arron Fredrickson.

Discussions about a new jail are just starting among county board members.

Once they get details on the project they will be past along to voters.

They plan to ask for voters approval on this project in April 2023.

