Graff pleads not guilty to sex abuse charge

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning in Adams County Court to one charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to court records.

Jonathan J. Graff entered the plea in a case alleging he had sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl.

QPD reported in May that Graff was arrested following an investigation into a possible inappropriate relationship. Police said they interviewed the 16-year-old who provided details and evidence in the investigation.

Graff had been an assistant girls basketball coach at Quincy Notre Dame and an employee of the Total Athlete Performance program at 3032 Broadway in Quincy.

The case was assigned to the September jury trial docket.

