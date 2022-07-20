Hospital Report: July 20, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Judy Ann Martens, 78, of Keokuk died July 18 at her home. Vigen Memorial Home

Russell Dale Bruenger, age 89, of Florissant, Missouri, died on July 18 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Kareem J. Rayford, Jr., age 32, of Quincy, died on July 16 in the Emergency Room of Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

There are no births to report as of today

