Hull village officials work to tear down vacant, unsafe buildings

HULL, Ill. (WGEM) - Hull village officials have identified at least 10 vacant and rundown buildings that are an eyesore to the neighbors and unsafe for the community. At least three which have been vacant for 30 years.

Village President Clifton Rueb said in the last year and a half he and several volunteers have taken action to demolish five of these hazardous buildings.

The next one, on 645 Elm Street is scheduled to go down next as soon as it passes inspection.

Neighbors have complained about the hygiene, safety and property value of having a blighted building next to them.

Linda and Michael Harris said they live next door to one of the identified properties: 920 Elm Street. They said it has been sitting vacant, worn down, and full of trash for two years.

“We have a lot of snakes, critters,” Linda Harris said. “I’ve seen a family of raccoons over there, they were cute but you know they don’t need to be here.”

The Harris’s said their neighbor abandoned the property. However, they said they have seen trespassers come by and dump trash there.

The Harris’s themselves said they have been left with no choice but to trespass on the property at times to clean it up for their neighbor that abandoned it.

“We’ve been mowing the yard and trying to pick up a lot of the trash,” Michael Harris said. “So it’s not out all over making my place look bad.”

They said they worry these unsightly properties will bring the value down to them and their neighbors.

“That’s going to hurt the sale,” Linda said.

Other neighbors said they would like the vacant properties to go, however there cannot legally do anything about it. So, Rueb has stepped in as Hull’s President to take the matter in the village’s hands.

“We are using a Fix-or-Flatten program to either repair or demolish some of the buildings like this,” Rueb said.

Rueb said the easy way is to get the property owners to sign-off a Quit Claims form. The hard way is taking the case to an attorney. A longer and more costly process. The goal is to get the village to take ownership of the property and deal with it from there. The city would then have to demolish or in a special case, repair the building and put it up for bid.

“These are a safety hazard,” Rueb said. “Kids routinely go in there and play. It’s hard to take them out and we just need to take it down for safety reasons.”

Rueb said with five buildings down and five more to go, he hopes things will be done in a year.

He said the cost of demolishing each property varies, but the median cost has been $15,000.

