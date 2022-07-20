Advertisement

Lewis County Health Department participated in child passenger safety training

Lewis County participates in child passenger safety
Lewis County participates in child passenger safety(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT
LEWIS COUNTY, MISSOURI (WGEM) - After Friday the Lewis County Health Department will have 4 workers certified in child passenger safety.

Part of their training involved learning how to properly install car seats by making sure they’re safe and secure.

Child passenger safety instructor, Kathy Zents says 7 out of 10 car seats are installed incorrectly and often times, parents do not take the time to fully read through the instructions.

“I think that there’s so many different types of vehicles and so many different types of car seats that are out there and I think that we’re in a fast pace society so not everyone reads the instructions or looks at it,” said Zents.

After this week the certified technicians will be able to help all families that come into the Lewis County Health Department with any concerns or questions they may have with their child’s car seat.

“The biggest thing I would stress, is I would say that they need to go to a place where they have actual certified child passenger safety technicians,” Zents said. “So if you go to a wherever and they don’t have a technician I would probably not want to have my car seat checked there.”

For more information on child passenger safety you visit the NHTSA website here.

