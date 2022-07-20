Advertisement

Macomb reactivates longevity for non-union employees

Full-time non-union city employees are now eligible for longevity.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - In Monday night’s City Council meeting a motion was passed that reactivated longevity for full-time, non-union city employees.

The reactivation will allow tenured city employees to acquire additional pay the longer they work.

Since May 27, 2006, new hires have not received longevity.

City Administrator Scott Coker said the city has 30 non-union employees, nine of which are eligible for longevity.

Coker said reactivating longevity is another added benefit for city employees.

“It’s a tough job market all around, but just in general we want to keep our employees,” Coker said.

“As we’ve done with the parental leave [Also passed on Monday] we’re always looking for what benefits we need to offer to keep them here and to keep them happy.”

Longevity kicks in after an eligible employee has worked for the city for nine years. From then on, an employee will see a $1,500 increase in their annual salary.

After 20 years of full-time duty, an employee will have seen a $6,000 increase.

Coker said the longevity scale is in effect retroactive to May 1.

