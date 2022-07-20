Advertisement

Man reportedly driving at high speed hits tree

Car crash at the corner of 4th Street and College Ave.
Car crash at the corner of 4th Street and College Ave.(WGEM)
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police Department responded to a car crash about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Fourth Street and College Avenue.

Police said the man was driving the car at a high rate of speed and struck a tree.

QPD reported that the man driving the car also had his young son with him.

No injuries are reported at this time.

We will continue to have updates at WGEM.com.

