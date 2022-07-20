Man reportedly driving at high speed hits tree

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police Department responded to a car crash about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Fourth Street and College Avenue.

Police said the man was driving the car at a high rate of speed and struck a tree.

QPD reported that the man driving the car also had his young son with him.

No injuries are reported at this time.

We will continue to have updates at WGEM.com.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.