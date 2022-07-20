Advertisement

Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say

Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A mayor in Iowa died in a crash earlier this week while working as a driving instructor.

KCRG reports the crash involved Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter, 71, along with two 14-year-old students in a driver’s education vehicle and a 44-year-old driver of a Toyota Highlander.

On Monday, Iowa State Patrol said it responded to a reported crash at about 8:30 a.m. on Highway 218 near mile marker 195.

Authorities reported that Harter and the students were in a 2014 Chevy Impala when it drove onto the shoulder of the road. The vehicle then overcorrected and crossed over the median into oncoming traffic before being struck by the 2010 Toyota.

According to officials, the teens and the Toyota driver were injured in the crash, while Harter died.

The City of Fairbank released a statement after the incident:

“As most of you have heard it is with very heavy hearts that we share the sudden passing of our Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter. Mike was very active in our community over the years and excelled in his mayoral position to help lead the community in the right direction. He served as mayor since January of 2018 and before that on the city council for 2 years. Mike’s love for his family and passion for the community was seen daily and his commitment to the City of Fairbank will always be remembered. He will be dearly missed by city staff, the council, and the community of Fairbank. We’d like to extend our deepest sympathies to Mike’s wife, Marla, their children, Andy (Jeni), and Ryan, and their families.”

