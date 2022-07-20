Advertisement

Quincy arts community remembers late band director

Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert says the Quincy arts community was forever changed by the contributions the late Keith Wiemelt.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert says the Quincy arts community was forever changed by the contributions the late Keith Wiemelt. The director of the Quincy Park Band was killed in a car crash Monday night.

“He believed that anybody could succeed as a musician and I think it was just a contagious level of encouragement to other people and we’re really going to miss that,” Sievert said.

Wiemelt was named conductor of the Park Band in 2014.

He was also the former band director at Quincy Notre Dame High School, and he had worked at several other Tri-State school districts.

Wiemelt was involved in a number of other local musical affiliations.

Some of those include the Salvation Army Kroc Center Band, Arts Quincy’s Band on the Bus, Great River Honor Flight Band, Heidelberg German Band, the Quincy Community Theatre and the Muddy River Opera Company.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened before 9:30 p.m. Monday, just outside of Monroe city, Mo., on Route Z. Troopers said he ran off the road, vaulted over a county road and landed on the car’s driver’s side.

Wiemelt was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

