Advertisement

Regional corn crop still running slightly behind

A crop progress report from the USDA showed that despite recent gains, the crop remains growing...
A crop progress report from the USDA showed that despite recent gains, the crop remains growing at a pace slower than historically average.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The nation’s corn crop growth is still slower than average, and the Tri-States are following suit.

That is according to an updated progress report from the USDA.

The report found that across Iowa, the corn crop has more than tripled its silking rate in the last week, rising from 7% to 31%.

Despite the jump, Iowa’s corn remains 20% below the five-year average which shows that nearly half of Iowa’s corn should be silking by now.

More than half of Illinois and Missouri’s corn has entered the silking stage, just slightly lower than where they should be.

Missouri’s crop is averaging a slower pace than in Illinois.

In terms of crop condition, there is slightly mixed news.

Three quarters of the corn crop across Illinois are noted as being in good or excellent condition. In Missouri, that number is lower, with only 55% of the crop being listed in good or excellent condition.

Iowa’s corn crop is also noted as being in good or excellent condition, despite the slower than average growing season pace.

You can find more information by clicking here or here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weimelt directs Quincy Park Band concert
Quincy Park Band Director dies in crash
Cory Burke
Suspect arrested after Quincy shots fired incident
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Officer shoots suspect in Hancock County, Illinois
Suspect identified in Hancock Co. officer involved shooting
Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix announces cheaper version with ads

Latest News

The eighth-largest Mega Millions jackpot prize ever is still up for grabs with another drawing...
Buyers eye $555 million Mega Millions jackpot
In the Tri-States, every county qualifies under the expansion for soybean double cropping.
USDA making it easier to plant two crops on same land
Renovations began in January.
Construction moving forward on updated West Prairie Junior/Senior High School
Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert says the Quincy arts community was forever changed...
Quincy arts community remembers late band director