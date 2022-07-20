Regional corn crop still running slightly behind

QUINCY (WGEM) - The nation’s corn crop growth is still slower than average, and the Tri-States are following suit.

That is according to an updated progress report from the USDA.

The report found that across Iowa, the corn crop has more than tripled its silking rate in the last week, rising from 7% to 31%.

Despite the jump, Iowa’s corn remains 20% below the five-year average which shows that nearly half of Iowa’s corn should be silking by now.

More than half of Illinois and Missouri’s corn has entered the silking stage, just slightly lower than where they should be.

Missouri’s crop is averaging a slower pace than in Illinois.

In terms of crop condition, there is slightly mixed news.

Three quarters of the corn crop across Illinois are noted as being in good or excellent condition. In Missouri, that number is lower, with only 55% of the crop being listed in good or excellent condition.

Iowa’s corn crop is also noted as being in good or excellent condition, despite the slower than average growing season pace.

