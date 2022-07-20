Advertisement

Slightly Less Humidity Wednesday Behind Cold Front

A weak early morning cold front will lead to slightly less humidity through the day on Wednesday.
A weak early morning cold front will lead to slightly less humidity through the day on Wednesday.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A weak cold front is moving through the Tri-States Wednesday morning. As the front moves through, the winds will shift from the Southwest to the Northwest. The shift in the winds will help usher in some slightly drier air, with dewpoints taking a brief tumble.

Despite the cold front and lower humidity, high temperatures will still climb into the upper 80′s, which is only down a couple of degrees from Tuesday’s high temperatures. Sunny conditions will remains across the Tri-States throughout the day Wednesday, and will continue into Thursday with high temps set to climb back into the low 90′s.

Temps will climb even higher on Friday and Saturday, but rain chances will also very gradually increase as well.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weimelt directs Quincy Park Band concert
Quincy Park Band Director dies in crash
Officer shoots suspect in Hancock County, Illinois
Suspect identified in Hancock Co. officer involved shooting
Breeden Wike
Man charged following fatal Quincy crash pleads not guilty
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
The total cost of public money used to provide security and other services for a visit by...
Cost of Trump rally comes into focus

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Tuesday Evening
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Evening
Triple digit temperatures will be near the region Friday and Saturday
Hottest day of the week is yet to come
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Afternoon
StormTrak Weather Tuesday Afternoon
Sunny, turning mostly sunny. Hotter. Higher humidity.
Beautiful sunshine expected, but it will be hotter and more humid