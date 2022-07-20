Slightly Less Humidity Wednesday Behind Cold Front

A weak cold front is moving through the Tri-States Wednesday morning. As the front moves through, the winds will shift from the Southwest to the Northwest. The shift in the winds will help usher in some slightly drier air, with dewpoints taking a brief tumble.

Despite the cold front and lower humidity, high temperatures will still climb into the upper 80′s, which is only down a couple of degrees from Tuesday’s high temperatures. Sunny conditions will remains across the Tri-States throughout the day Wednesday, and will continue into Thursday with high temps set to climb back into the low 90′s.

Temps will climb even higher on Friday and Saturday, but rain chances will also very gradually increase as well.

