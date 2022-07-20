Welcome Inn owners file suit against city of Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - The owners of the now-vacant Welcome Inn have filed suit against the city of Quincy, alleging the city actions in closing the facility in July 2021 “were arbitrary, capricious and undertaken in bad faith.”

Quincy Property LLC filed the suit Monday in Adams County, seeking damages “well in excess of $50,000, plus interest and costs and such other relief as the Court deems proper.”

It claims Quincy Property, which bought the property in 2016, was notified Jan. 19, 2021, by the city of several violations of the city’s municipal code. That notice demanded the owners hire an engineer to inspect the property and recommend necessary repairs.

On March 4, 2021, Quincy Property claims to have provided that report by MECO Engineering Co. to the city, and the next month, the suit says the city issued a building permit. Quincy Property’s lawsuit claims the owners then began working on the issues identified in the MECO Engineering report.

On July 27, 2021, while announcing the facility’s closure, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said significant issues were never addressed. Troup also said then that if the building owners come back with a reasonable plan to improve the property the city will work with them. But they would have to get another inspection from a structural engineer before they can get occupancy approval.

However, the lawsuit alleges that the city’s approval of the Quincy Next plan in March 2018 and adoption of the Riverfront Master Plan in spring 2021 led the city to believe the Welcome Inn was an “undesirable use” of the property. The suit claims the city then decided to close the facility, “even though the City had previously approved QP’s plan to renovate the facility pursuant to the MECO report.”

The lawsuit also alleges the city “began soliciting offers to purchase the Welcome Inn, even thought the City had no ownership interest in, or other right to sell the property.”

The lawsuit quotes an internal email dated July 23, 2021, from Quincy Director of Enforcement and Inspection Michael Seaver, who said, based on an inspection the previous day, “the consensus of both engineers seemed to be that it may not be necessary to close the entire structure (although I will emphasize: There is much to still be analyzed before that conclusion may be reached) but at the very least, we will require a fully developed plan -- both in terms of prescriptive design and scheduling -- for any additional repairs.”

Four days later, Troup announced the facility was being closed and directed residents to vacate the site. The suit claims the closure and evacuation were “calamitous” and resulted in extensive damage to the building, as well as theft of electronics, furniture and appliances.

