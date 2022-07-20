Advertisement

West Prairie School District looking to add school resource officer

If the proposal is approved by the county board and school board, West Prairie will have a...
If the proposal is approved by the county board and school board, West Prairie will have a resource officer in August.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - There are plans for the West Prairie School District to add a school resource officer. It’s something the district currently doesn’t have.

On Tuesday, the McDonough County Board will discuss the possible addition. If approved, West Prairie Superintendent Guy Gradert said it must then go through the School Board.

“Our board felt that in these times an SRO is appropriate, and it’s not something we’re happy we say we have to add, but it’s something that we’re relieved to add to our staff if this works out,” Gradert said.

If approved, Gradert said the resource officer would come from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office.

He said the district would likely split the cost with the sheriff’s office.

If the proposal is accepted on both ends, West Prairie will have an SRO in the upcoming school year.

