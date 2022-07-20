Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (July 19) Quincy Gems Slugger Drew Townsend Reflects Back On Starting A Late Rally Against Alton With A Grand Slam Blast On Monday And The QU Hawks Sprint Football Team Is Set To Start Practices On August 22 In The Gem City

Hawks Head Sprint Football Coach Conner McLaughlin Shares Insight On Recruiting
Batter up! New Collegiate Wood Bat team coming to Cape Girardeau
Quincy Gems Enjoy A Night Off In The Prospect League(tcw-kfvs12)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Gems snapped their 3-game losing skid on the road last night by posting an 8-6 win against Alton. The Gems were trailing 6 to 2 in the 8th inning when gems slugger Drew Townsend belted a grand slam homer that tied the game at 6 all. Quincy went on to post two more runs in the 9th to ice a 2-run victory that raised the Gems record to (5-6) during the second half of the Prospect League season. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Townsend on Tuesday, during his day off, to get a few thoughts on his big night at the plate against the River Dragons. We’ll have an update from QU Stadium.

The countdown continues to roll on for Quincy University Sprint Football Head Coach Conner McLaughlin and his staff. The first season in program history gets started on the turf on August 22. That’s when the Hawks are scheduled to hold their first official practice on the gridiron. Games for QU will get underway ion the turf in September. Coach McLaughlin recently offered some thoughts on how recruiting has been going for the new Hawks. We’ll have the story...

