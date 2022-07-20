WGEM Sports At Ten: Prospect League Action Continues On The Diamond On Wednesday As Quincy Plays Host To The Cape Catfish And The WGEM Sports-Cam Catches Up With The Gems Number 1 Fan “Dougie!”
Hannibal Youth Soccer Camp Rolls On In The Show Me State On Tuesday
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Prospect League Baseball
(5-6) Quincy Gems (Off Tight)
Gems Will Host the Cape Catfish on Wednesday At QU Stadium
First Pitch Set For 6:35 P.M.
Major League Baseball
2022 All-Star Game
Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles)
American League 3
National League 2
American League All-Stars Have Now Won 9 Straight Games Over The National League All-Stars
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.