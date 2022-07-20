Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Prospect League Action Continues On The Diamond On Wednesday As Quincy Plays Host To The Cape Catfish And The WGEM Sports-Cam Catches Up With The Gems Number 1 Fan “Dougie!”

Hannibal Youth Soccer Camp Rolls On In The Show Me State On Tuesday
Quincy Gems Slugger Drew Townsend Focused On Posting Wins
Quincy Gems Slugger Drew Townsend Focused On Posting Wins
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Prospect League Baseball

(5-6) Quincy Gems (Off Tight)

Gems Will Host the Cape Catfish on Wednesday At QU Stadium

First Pitch Set For 6:35 P.M.

Major League Baseball

2022 All-Star Game

Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles)

American League 3

National League 2

American League All-Stars Have Now Won 9 Straight Games Over The National League All-Stars

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (July 19) Quincy Gems Slugger Drew Townsend Reflects Back On Starting A Late Rally Against Alton With A Grand Slam Blast On Monday And The QU Hawks Sprint Football Team Is Set To Start Practices On August 22 In The Gem City

Gems Slugger Drew Townsend Reflects Back On His Big Outing At The Plate Against Alton On Monday Night

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (July 18)

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (July 18) A Closer Look At The Special And Stronger Relationship Shared Between Coach Mark Loman And His Son Thanks To Baseball And QND’s Baseball Standout Tucker Tollerton Verbally Commits To John Wood

Quincy Gems Post A Big 8-6 Win Over Alton On The Road On Monday Night

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (July 18)

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (July 18) Quincy Gems Set To Hit The Road To Try And Snap Their 3-Game Losing Skid Tonight On The Prospect League Diamond And Culver-Stockton College Is Now In Search Of A New Head Golf Coach

Quincy Gems Set To Return To Action On The Prospect League Diamond Against Alton

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (July 17th, 2022): Stellar Pitching Highlighted The 8th Annual Missouri vs Illinois All-Star Baseball Game At Clemens Field; Postgame Interviews With Missouri All-Star Head Coach Mark Loman As He Calls It A Career

Pitching And A Comeback Highlighted The Missouri Vs Illinois All-Star Baseball Game

Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is Keokuk’s Ada Wood And Her Six Strikeout Performance To Close Out Season

Keokuk's Ada Wood Is Part Of Your QMG Play Of The Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of July 17th, 2022

Who Is Your QMG Play Of The Week?

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of July 17th, 2022

QMG Play Of The Week Winner: Ada Wood

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (July 17th, 2022)

