WIU sees biggest increase in area student enrollment in last five years

MACOMB (WGEM) - The number of area students (Macomb, Bushnell-Prairie, Rushville-Industry, Illini-West) enrolling as incoming freshman has nearly doubled since 2018.

According to WIU Undergraduate Admissions Director Doug Freed, 23 percent of 2022 Macomb graduates will be at WIU in the fall.

Freed said the pandemic mitigated WIU’s opportunities to showcase the university. Now, he said students are able to see what Western has to offer in-person.

“A lot of students have visited with us, we’ve been able to get them on campus for a daily visit, a campus tour, an open house, meeting with a faculty member, so there’s been a lot of opportunities coming out of the pandemic,” Freed said.

Freed said 30 Macomb graduates are part of WIU’s incoming class. The total amount of students between the area schools is 45.

Sydney Rhoads is one Macomb graduate who will attend Western in the fall.

Rhoads said a lot students don’t choose to stay in Macomb because of the desire to have a new start elsewhere.

“I know a lot of people want to get away from home and get another experience, go other places, but I also know that going to Western, I’m staying on campus and it’s really what you make of it,” Rhoads said.

Since 2021, WIU has seen a new leadership team with the hiring of new president Guiyou Huang and numerous vice presidents.

Macomb Superintendent Patrick Twomey said he believes the new leadership to be a reason for the districts increased partnership with Western.

“There is more willingness from both parties because this truly is a symbiotic relationship and we all have a tremendous amount to benefit across the whole spectrum,” Twomey said.

Overall student enrollment numbers are reported on the tenth day of the semester. WIU begins classes on Aug. 22.

WIU area enrollment since 2018:

Fall 2018 - 27

Fall 2019 - 35

Fall 2020 - 39

Fall 2021 - 38

Fall 2022 - 45

