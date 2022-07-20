Woman who stole Quincy police car sentenced to 15 years

QUINCY (WGEM) - A woman who police say stole a patrol car in 2021 was sentenced on Wednesday.

According to court records, 25-year-old Mercedes Patterson pleaded guilty to theft of over $10,000 in government property and was sentenced to 10 years. Judge Roger Thomas dismissed six other charges in that case.

In addition, Patterson pleaded guilty to burglary and aggravated fleeing from police in another case in which she received an additional five years for each count. Those sentences will run concurrently with each other and consecutively with the 10-year sentence.

Adams County Sheriff Rich Wagner previously reported that Patterson was found in a stolen blue 2020 Hyundai Elantra about 7 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2021, in the Camp Point, Illinois, area.

Deputies began to pursue Patterson until she left Illinois while crossing the Bayview Bridge in Quincy. They reported the stolen vehicle to Missouri officials, who started pursuing and saw her in West Quincy, Missouri.

Wagner said Patterson crossed back into Quincy after that.

Former Quincy Police Chief Robert Copley said that is when a city police officer saw Patterson driving the Elantra, which had been reported stolen by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, traveling the wrong way on Broadway near Third Street about 9:30 a.m.

Copley said Patterson turned onto N. Fourth Street. Wagner said she hit a parked truck, which disabled the Elantra.

He said the officer then stopped to check on the crash. He said when the officer left his patrol car, Patterson exited her car and entered the patrol car through the passenger’s door.

Copley said the office then tried to stop Patterson, but she was able to drive off in the patrol car.

He said officers usually disengage the key in the ignition so that it can run, but cannot be driven; Copley said his officer did not break any protocols.

“Officers generally leave the cars running with the keys in the ignition. So maybe some things we want to look at just in light of this,” Copley said.

According to Copley, officers were able to track the suspect using the GPS from the dashcam to a home at 209 Maple St.

Copley said police were able to recover the squad car at that location, and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies were eventually able to apprehend Patterson after a standoff.

RELATED: Quincy police car stolen, suspect arrested

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.