Advertisement

Yohn seeks to fire second public defender

Bradley S. Yohn, right, appeared Wednesday in Adams County Court with Chief Public Defender...
Bradley S. Yohn, right, appeared Wednesday in Adams County Court with Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, left.(POOL PHOTO/David Adam, Muddy River News)
By Blake Sammann
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Springfield man accused of carjacking and sexually assaulting a 70-year-old Adams County woman who died weeks later was in court Wednesday, this time seeking to fire a second public defender appointed to represent him.

Bradley S. Yohn claimed Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson had provided ineffective counsel and asked Judge Roger Thomson to remove Nelson from the case. However, Thomson said there had been no evidence of ineffective counsel and denied Yohn’s request.

Following several combative exchanges with Thomson during the hearing, Yohn was escorted from the courtroom, while yelling profanities at the judge.

Yohn, 34, was set to represent himself at trial on June 21, when he asked for an attorney moments before prospective jurors entered the room. Thomson referred the case to the public defender’s office to determine if there was an attorney without a conflict in the case.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.

Yohn was represented by Public Defender John Citro until he decided to represent himself during a May 11 hearing, and even after he requested an attorney, he said he wouldn’t work with a public defender.

He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weimelt directs Quincy Park Band concert
Quincy Park Band Director dies in crash
Breeden Wike
Man charged following fatal Quincy crash pleads not guilty
Officer shoots suspect in Hancock County, Illinois
Suspect identified in Hancock Co. officer involved shooting
The total cost of public money used to provide security and other services for a visit by...
Cost of Trump rally comes into focus
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion

Latest News

Lewis County participates in child passenger safety
Lewis County Health Department participated in child passenger safety training
WIU will see 45 area-incoming freshmen in the fall.
WIU sees biggest increase in area student enrollment in last five years
Blessing Hospice is in need of more volunteers
Blessing Hospice is in need of more volunteers
An affordable housing complex in Springfield, Illinois.
Illinois far from meeting high demand for affordable housing units
25-year-old Mercedes N. Patterson
Woman who stole Quincy police car sentenced to 15 years