Yohn seeks to fire second public defender

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Springfield man accused of carjacking and sexually assaulting a 70-year-old Adams County woman who died weeks later was in court Wednesday, this time seeking to fire a second public defender appointed to represent him.

Bradley S. Yohn claimed Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson had provided ineffective counsel and asked Judge Roger Thomson to remove Nelson from the case. However, Thomson said there had been no evidence of ineffective counsel and denied Yohn’s request.

Following several combative exchanges with Thomson during the hearing, Yohn was escorted from the courtroom, while yelling profanities at the judge.

Yohn, 34, was set to represent himself at trial on June 21, when he asked for an attorney moments before prospective jurors entered the room. Thomson referred the case to the public defender’s office to determine if there was an attorney without a conflict in the case.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.

Yohn was represented by Public Defender John Citro until he decided to represent himself during a May 11 hearing, and even after he requested an attorney, he said he wouldn’t work with a public defender.

He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond.

