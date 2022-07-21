Advertisement

2 Texas men are indicted in the migrant death-trailer case

Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General’s...
Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General's Office could authorize prosecutors to seek death penalties.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Two men have been indicted in the case of a tractor-trailer rig found with 53 dead or dying migrants inside in San Antonio.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Antonio says 46-year-old Homero Zamorano Jr. and 28-year-old Christian Martinez, both of Pasadena, Texas, were indicted Wednesday on counts of transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in death; and transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in serious injury.

Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General’s Office could authorize prosecutors to seek death penalties.

