90′s Make a Comeback

Over 200 million Americans saw high temperatures above the 90 degree mark on Wednesday, but much of the Tri-States was not included in that number, topping out in the upper 80′s. That will come to an end Thursday however as abundant sunshine and westerly winds allow temps to climb back into the low to mid 90′s. Humidity will also gradually increase once again after dipping Wednesday into Thursday.

Higher humidity will really begin to push in Friday and Saturday, with temps continuing to stay above average. A Weather Alert has been declared for Saturday as high temps will climb into the upper 90′s, with feel like temps over 100. In addition to the building heat, rain chances will gradually increase through the weekend and into next week.

