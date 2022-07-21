Advertisement

90′s Make a Comeback

High temps will climb back into the 90's with slightly higher humidity Thursday.
High temps will climb back into the 90's with slightly higher humidity Thursday.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Over 200 million Americans saw high temperatures above the 90 degree mark on Wednesday, but much of the Tri-States was not included in that number, topping out in the upper 80′s. That will come to an end Thursday however as abundant sunshine and westerly winds allow temps to climb back into the low to mid 90′s. Humidity will also gradually increase once again after dipping Wednesday into Thursday.

Higher humidity will really begin to push in Friday and Saturday, with temps continuing to stay above average. A Weather Alert has been declared for Saturday as high temps will climb into the upper 90′s, with feel like temps over 100. In addition to the building heat, rain chances will gradually increase through the weekend and into next week.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Mercedes N. Patterson
Woman who stole Quincy police car sentenced to 15 years
The total cost of public money used to provide security and other services for a visit by...
Cost of Trump rally comes into focus
Welcome Inn sitting vacant 7 months after its closure.
Welcome Inn owners file suit against city of Quincy
Car crash at the corner of 4th Street and College Ave.
Man reportedly driving at high speed hits tree
Landlord, Mike Weisenburger said it took him nine weeks to build the one bedroom one bathroom...
First Small Rental Rehab Program home complete

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Wednesday Evening
StormTrak Weather Wednesday Evening
We have a couple of day in a row where temps will be in the mid 90s.
Dangerous heat and humidity on the way
StromTrak Weather Wednesday Morning
StromTrak Weather Wednesday Morning
A weak early morning cold front will lead to slightly less humidity through the day on Wednesday.
Slightly Less Humidity Wednesday Behind Cold Front