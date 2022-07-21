Ali to step down as QPS board president

QUINCY (WGEM) - Sayeed Ali is resigning as president of the Quincy Public Schools Board of Education, according to a school board agenda for a special meeting to discuss the matter.

The agenda states, that he will remain a board member after his resignation as president.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Quincy Board of Education building at 1416 Maine St., Room 214. A portion of that meeting will be an open session where the board will hear questions and comments from the public.

During the meeting, Vice President Shelley Arns will be named president for the reminder of the current term, until April 2023.

