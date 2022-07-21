Attorney General Miller discuss fentanyl crisis in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Attorney General Thomas Miller called on legislators to pass bills to prevent fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths.

According to a media release, “We know that many of the overdose deaths are accidental, often because people are unaware they’ve ingested a dose of fentanyl,” Miller said. “We have tools available that could reduce these deaths, but we must first change Iowa’s laws.”

The death rates are rising. In 2021, 258 Iowans died due to opioid overdoes, which is an increase of 21% over 2020, and 83% of those deaths involved fentanyl, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Story County Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald and AG Miller discussed the crisis. Fitzgerald has seen the dangers of fentanyl use. According to a media release, his office and the drug task force have encountered 10 overdose cases, three were fatal, and all three were exposed to fentanyl.

Miller plans to propose two bills.

Legalize fentanyl test strips. These strips of paper can detect the presence of fentanyl in injectables, powders, and pills. The fentanyl strips are currently classified as drug paraphernalia in Iowa. In addition, law enforcement agencies are detecting fentanyl in other drugs such as heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine. Therefore, these strips can save lives.

The other bill Miller is proposing is to increase access to naloxone. The drug, known as Narcan, can reverse an overdose and can prevent death. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, in 2021, emergency medical services administrated 3,106 doses of Narcan, which is a 50% increase from 2018. Iowa pharmacists can dispense naloxone without a prescription to Iowans, and kits are free through Iowa’s Tele-Naloxone program.

Miller knows that harm reduction works and that these bills can help save many lives.

