Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 21st, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Kaitlyn Kimbrell
Tori Tallent
Samantha Williams
Beth Frye
Liz Harness
Zackery Davidson
Hunter Mulch
Junior Hufendick
Aiden Niewohner
Mitchell Sparrow
Cole Eilers
Isaiah Allen
Kristie Johnson
Carson Wolf
Mullen Butcher
Darin Bollin
Vickie Logsdon
Landon Neisen
Maverick Beck
Michael Zimmerman
Donna Wild
Jeff Schutte
Kenny Bugh Sr.
Peggy Higgins
ANNIVERSARIES
Gerald & Karen Beck
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.