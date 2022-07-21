Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 21st, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Kaitlyn Kimbrell

Tori Tallent

Samantha Williams

Beth Frye

Liz Harness

Zackery Davidson

Hunter Mulch

Junior Hufendick

Aiden Niewohner

Mitchell Sparrow

Cole Eilers

Isaiah Allen

Kristie Johnson

Carson Wolf

Mullen Butcher

Darin Bollin

Vickie Logsdon

Landon Neisen

Maverick Beck

Michael Zimmerman

Donna Wild

Jeff Schutte

Kenny Bugh Sr.

Peggy Higgins

ANNIVERSARIES

Gerald & Karen Beck

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.