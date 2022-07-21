Brown County Public Library puts out bids for new facility

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - The Brown County Public Library is one step closer to building a brand new facility.

Library Board Director Richard Young said the current location on 143 West Main Street has outgrown its space.

The new location will be on 106 South Cross Street.

Young said bids for contractors will be open from Aug. 3 until Aug. 30.

“The new library will allow us to have more space,” Young said. “It will allow us to have individual study rooms for students to study. We have a lot of tutors where we use the library to tutor students.”

Young said the board will discuss the bidding awards in September and hopefully break ground in the fall.

