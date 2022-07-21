Advertisement

Brown County Public Library puts out bids for new facility

Brown County Public Library
Brown County Public Library(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - The Brown County Public Library is one step closer to building a brand new facility.

Library Board Director Richard Young said the current location on 143 West Main Street has outgrown its space.

The new location will be on 106 South Cross Street.

Young said bids for contractors will be open from Aug. 3 until Aug. 30.

“The new library will allow us to have more space,” Young said. “It will allow us to have individual study rooms for students to study. We have a lot of tutors where we use the library to tutor students.”

Young said the board will discuss the bidding awards in September and hopefully break ground in the fall.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Mercedes N. Patterson
Woman who stole Quincy police car sentenced to 15 years
Landlord, Mike Weisenburger said it took him nine weeks to build the one bedroom one bathroom...
First Small Rental Rehab Program home complete
Welcome Inn sitting vacant 7 months after its closure.
Welcome Inn owners file suit against city of Quincy
The total cost of public money used to provide security and other services for a visit by...
Cost of Trump rally comes into focus
Car crash at the corner of 4th Street and College Ave.
Man reportedly driving at high speed hits tree

Latest News

Illinois lawmakers criticize MISO leaders for inaction on renewable energy
Illinois lawmakers criticize MISO leaders for inaction on renewable energy
Hoosier Home Furnishing
Hoosier Home Furnishings now open in Mount Sterling
20% of Mt. Sterling popular are senior citizens
City leaders play with idea to open assisted living facility
JWCC officials said they hope to break ground sometime this summer.
JWCC approves $6.6 million bid for Workforce Development Center expansion