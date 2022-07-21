City leaders play with idea to open assisted living facility

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - There’s an idea to bring an assisted living facility to Mount Sterling. City administrator Vada Yingling said a recent census shows 20% of people in the city are over the age of 60. People above that age are more likely to seek assisted living.

However, since Mount Sterling does not have a care facility, it’s driving some in that demographic out of town.

“Every month or two, we hear two to three of our seniors that are wanting to leave,” Yingling said. “They go to Quincy, Macomb, Jacksonville, they have very nice assisted living facilities there.”

Yingling said at this point the potential facility is an idea.

Logistics like cost and location would come later if they are able to attract an interested developer.

