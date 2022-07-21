Construction continues on Keokuk High School music wing addition

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Construction has been going on since March and crews just put a roof on the new building this month.

The new music wing will feature practice and ensemble rooms, storage facilities, and a brand new sound system.

In the previous music rooms, band students had to practice at different times as not everyone could fit in one room at the same time.

Principal Adam Magliari said the new music wing will allow students to get the practice, and support, they deserve.

“It allows our students to understand how important what they do here at the high school is. It doesn’t matter if its fine arts education that were going to provide the best opportunities for them,” Magliari said. “So when students feel that way, then they feel empowered to do their very best and I feel like a lot of pride comes out of that.”

Magliari said that the old music quarters were no longer adequate for the programs being run out of Keokuk High School.

“Our choir and band program have always been exceptional here at Keokuk High School,” Magliari said. “We just haven’t had the space and so our choir has actually been always practicing in the cafeteria every day so they would literally have to go in and move tables and then set up that stage and be in there to dance.”

Throughout the summer, rain has put a pause on the construction a few times.

Students should be practicing in the new music hall by September.

