Even without ARPA funding, Fort Madison Marina Project continues

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - After funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was allocated to help build a new health center in Lee County, the Marina project is still thriving.

Fort Madison Mayor Matt Mohrfeld said a lack of ARPA funding won’t hold up any aspects of the project.

“This investment will be an outpour of dollars from the community,” said Mohrfeld. “So, would the ARPA money have helped during those matters, of course it would. Will we keep digging deep and get there, of course we are.”

Mohrfeld said although ambitious, by 2024 they plan to have a new parking lot, new covered dock, and hospitality center featured at the marina.

Mohrfeld said he hopes for it to bring in more wealth, and happiness to Lee County.

“There’s more to wealth than money,” said Mohrfeld. “Wealth has to do with personal happiness as well as money.”

The marina project has been a concept for years. Once completed though, local businesses could start seeing benefits financially.

Kingsley Inn’s General Manager, Chi Eastin, said her business could benefit from the marina project.

“Well we’re only a half a mile away from the marina,” said Mohrfeld. “So that helps us a lot because we’re the closest hotel.”

Eastin said she’s seen visitors from Minnesota to Florida come through her Inn, but her business has benefitted from local tourists as well.

“Random boaters that are coming up from the Lock & Dam in Keokuk, they wanna travel Pool 19 also known as lake cooper and it’s just a really nice area for the boaters to come,” Eastin said.

A hard launch date has not yet been set.

Mohrfeld says crews have been doing a lot of work on the covered dock and should have it done within six weeks.

The hospitality center will include showers, bathrooms and a “bar and grill”.

That building is slated to be up and running by next spring.

The entire marina project should be done by spring of 2024.

