First Small Rental Rehab Program home complete

By Charity Bell
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy’s first Small Rental Rehab Program home is done.

Landlord, Mike Weisenburger said it took him nine weeks to build the one bedroom, one bathroom home and gave city officials a walk-through tour of the finished product Wednesday afternoon.

“People are looking every day for rentals and they cannot find it and if it wasn’t for the small rental rehab, this wouldn’t have been possible,” Weisenburger said.

Quincy established the program back in January with the goal of rehabbing existing units or building new units to create new market-rate rentals west of 18th street.

City officials said the program incentivizes new development by offering a five-year, zero-interest loan for 50% of construction costs up to $20,000 dollars per unit.

Weisenburger said this 700-square-foot home will go for $650 a month.

