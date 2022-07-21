Griggsville-Perry school district to get new security installations ahead of school year

Griggsville, Ill. (WGEM) - Griggsville-Perry students will see some new security changes when they go back to school in the fall.

Superintendent Jeff Abell said the elementary, middle and high school will all be getting keypad entry systems installed in August.

On Wednesday, workers were installing a brand security camera system. School faculty said its a much-needed update for keeping the schools safe.

“It was well in need,” Abell said. “They have probably in the last year and a half started looking at replacing what was becoming an antiquated system.”

Abell said there will be 33 cameras total installed amongst the three schools.

The new camera and fob key system installations should be ready in August ahead of the school year.

Abell says the security cameras for the three schools cost $56,000.

The keypad entry system will cost around $9,000.

For financing, the school will use money in the school’s risk management budget through TORT taxes.

Installer Brain Newhouse was putting in the internet-based security cameras in Griggsville-Elementary School on Wednesday. Next, he will tackle the high school and the middle school. They will go in the schools’ hallways, entryways, and exits.

“All of the video is stored locally,” Newhouse said. “And, it’s uploaded into the cloud when that comes back up.”

He said the cameras will be a step up from the older analog cameras that school officials said were having problems.

“As soon as it sees motion it can snap to a really high res, like a 4K,” Newhouse said. “Pretty much everywhere you’re going to go in life from now on, just expect to be on camera. They’re just a little bit everywhere, getting cheaper every day, and it’s higher quality every day.”

Abell, who is new to the district, said in other districts he worked in previously, new security cameras were successful in helping not only the schools but the communities, too.

“In another district, there was a situation that had nothing to do with the school,” Abell said. “There was an issue with a vehicle just off campus. And they were caught. So it was helpful to the community to have that footage available as well for law enforcement.”

The new keypad system will allow faculty to let themselves in with a simple tap and visitors will be buzzed in. This keeps the doors securely locked.

The schools will monitor the new system and will consider installing more if necessary.

However, these cameras are hot on the market and Abell says with supply issues, they were lucky to get these cameras.

