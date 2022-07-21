Advertisement

Hoosier Home Furnishings now open in Mount Sterling

By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - There’s another new business in Mount Sterling. It’s called Hoosier Home Furnishings.

Owner Kip Hoosier said the idea came from her walking around Mount Sterling one day and noticing there was no modern furniture store.

So, with her prior experience selling furniture, she wanted to offer that service to locals.

“They can come in, purchase it, and take it out the front door,” Hoosier said. “They don’t have to wait weeks, months for their furniture to come in because it’s already here.”

Hoosier said she sets her standards high for used furniture and only brings in gently-used items. Also, with strict rules like a history of no pets or smoking around the furniture.

That way all the furniture looks new.

