Hospital Report: July 21, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Terry “Butch” John Richmiller, 71, of Quincy, Illinois, passed away July 19 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Kathryn Bell Jarvis, age 90, of Quincy, died July 19 in Keokuk, Iowa in the home of her son. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital:

Shane Williams & JoDawn Seiz of Davenport, IA and Quincy, IL...boy

Kyle & Caitlyn Jacoby of Quincy, IL...girl

