Hospital Report: July 21, 2022
Deaths:
Terry “Butch” John Richmiller, 71, of Quincy, Illinois, passed away July 19 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
Kathryn Bell Jarvis, age 90, of Quincy, died July 19 in Keokuk, Iowa in the home of her son. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Births:
Blessing Hospital:
Shane Williams & JoDawn Seiz of Davenport, IA and Quincy, IL...boy
Kyle & Caitlyn Jacoby of Quincy, IL...girl
