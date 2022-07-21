JWCC approves $6.6 million bid for Workforce Development Center expansion

QUINCY (WGEM) - The John Wood Community College Board of Trustees approved a $6.65 million bid Tuesday for expansion of the Workforce Development Center.

The project is being funded by a $3 million grant that was awarded to the college last year. JWCC is paying for the remaining $3.5 million.

The project will add 14,170 square feet to the facility.

JWCC Dean of Operations Bill LaTour said while this gives students more space for hands-on learning, community needs are in mind as well.

“Jobs that the local community and the region are looking for would be from students that we train in those particular programs,” LaTour said.

“I know a lot of local businesses are in need of more workers, and we’re hoping this expansion will deliver on that for our local community and the region.”

LaTour said industries like trucking, welding and manufacturing are in great need of employees.

JWCC is hoping to break ground sometime this summer with a goal of completion next fall. The expansion will also allow for the creation of a new virtual reality lab.

“It’s our job at the college to go about meeting those needs and that’s really what this building will do as we’re hoping to fill current needs and future needs of the community as well,” LaTour said.

One area company in need of employees is McNay Truck Line in Quincy.

McNay Truck Line Safety Manager Luke Lish said the trucking industry sees a lot of turnover. He said McNay is always looking for new drivers to fill empty trucks.

Lish believes the center’s expansion will help area businesses, including McNay, to acquire new employees.

“We’re always hiring, and it just seems to be a common thing in the trucking industry because we face driver shortages and and it seems to be an ongoing thing,” Lish said.

JWCC workforce building expanding (JWCC)

JWCC workforce expansion. (JWCC)

JWCC workforce building blueprint (JWCC)

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.