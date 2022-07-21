Prospects for Lee County health center get boost from donation

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - After more than 20 years of discussion, progress could finally be made to build a new health center in Lee County.

The Health Department is housed in a building owned by the Department of Corrections - and the county pays $7,500 a month to rent the property.

A new health center could feature not just a new health department, but also a new ambulance bay for emergency medical services.

Fort Madison resident Glen Meller and his family are donating 9 acres and to help get the ball rolling on construction.

Meller said a new health center is needed in Fort Madison, and he’s happy to get construction moving.

“We need a health department, and the ambulance both. It’s right here in town and they’re paying a heck of a rent at the prison I hear,” Meller said.

The donated land is appraised at nearly $700,000.

Officials don’t have a set date on when construction might begin, but there’s hope a new health center could be up and running by the end of 2024.

