Old Settlers Reunion in Shelby County kicks off tonight

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A 134-year tradition continues with this year’s Old Settlers Reunion on the Shelby County courthouse square.

The reunion kicks off at 6 p.m. tonight lasts through Saturday night.

Officials are expecting hundreds to come by for this annual event.

This year’s theme is “Family is the core at 134.”

Committee member Ashley Dunn said traditions like this are what keeps the community together.

“It’s just more about bringing everybody together and comradery, that’s really what it’s all about, is coming together as one and join the atmosphere and having a great time,” Dunn said.

Events throughout the weekend include carnival rides, cornhole tournament, live music and more.

More information on events and times for the reunion are available here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.