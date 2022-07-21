Advertisement

Plumbers facing shortage of equipment, parts

Plumbers seeing shortage of certain supplies
Plumbers seeing shortage of certain supplies(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - If your pipes are in need of repairs, local plumbers and their suppliers you should plan ahead.

Nicklaus Hopper, the owner of Hopper Plumbing said items like PVC pipes, parts for sewer lines, or cutter heads have either been delayed or grown more expensive due to supply chain issues.

He said delays on these parts could cause problems for both him and customers.

“Certain parts, like a backflow preventer, you can’t get it, you can’t protect the system and that could lead to the possible contamination so you have to have those parts,” Hoppe said.

He said he has had to pass some costs onto the customers, but is trying to absorb the rest to limit the impact.

He said another concern is the supply and price of PVC pipes.

Quincy Plumbing and Heating Distributors owner Ted Siebers said they have been seeing shortages of PVC pipes in their store over the past few months.

He said at most they’ll get 15 percent of what they ordered, now that they’re facing material shortages, on top of being forced to buy pipes from as far as Texas instead of Michigan due to labor shortages at the factories that make them.

“I would source your piping as quickly as you can,” Siebers said. “The problem is we get a lot of customers that haven’t purchased it for a year or two and they are shocked when they come in and get the bill.”

He says PVC pipe prices have gone up by 319% since 2019.

He said, despite the difficulties, they are managing to keep it stocked among other supplies so their customers can purchase them.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Mercedes N. Patterson
Woman who stole Quincy police car sentenced to 15 years
The total cost of public money used to provide security and other services for a visit by...
Cost of Trump rally comes into focus
Welcome Inn sitting vacant 7 months after its closure.
Welcome Inn owners file suit against city of Quincy
Car crash at the corner of 4th Street and College Ave.
Man reportedly driving at high speed hits tree
Landlord, Mike Weisenburger said it took him nine weeks to build the one bedroom one bathroom...
First Small Rental Rehab Program home complete

Latest News

QND's Jackson Stratton Preps For The Upcoming IHSA Football Season
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (July 20)
Quincy School Board gives update on school projects
Quincy School Board gives update on school projects
The Quincy Public School District is looking to fill three administrative positions. One of...
Quincy School Board gives update on school projects
First Small Rental Rehab Program home complete
First Small Rental Rehab Program home complete