Plumbers facing shortage of equipment, parts

QUINCY (WGEM) - If your pipes are in need of repairs, local plumbers and their suppliers you should plan ahead.

Nicklaus Hopper, the owner of Hopper Plumbing said items like PVC pipes, parts for sewer lines, or cutter heads have either been delayed or grown more expensive due to supply chain issues.

He said delays on these parts could cause problems for both him and customers.

“Certain parts, like a backflow preventer, you can’t get it, you can’t protect the system and that could lead to the possible contamination so you have to have those parts,” Hoppe said.

He said he has had to pass some costs onto the customers, but is trying to absorb the rest to limit the impact.

He said another concern is the supply and price of PVC pipes.

Quincy Plumbing and Heating Distributors owner Ted Siebers said they have been seeing shortages of PVC pipes in their store over the past few months.

He said at most they’ll get 15 percent of what they ordered, now that they’re facing material shortages, on top of being forced to buy pipes from as far as Texas instead of Michigan due to labor shortages at the factories that make them.

“I would source your piping as quickly as you can,” Siebers said. “The problem is we get a lot of customers that haven’t purchased it for a year or two and they are shocked when they come in and get the bill.”

He says PVC pipe prices have gone up by 319% since 2019.

He said, despite the difficulties, they are managing to keep it stocked among other supplies so their customers can purchase them.

