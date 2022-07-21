QPS Foundation announces new leadership

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public Schools Foundation has named Heidi Lanier as the executive director. In addition, interim Executive Director Lindsay Knudson will transition into the newly created role of special events and fundraising coordinator.

Lanier has spent her career in educational non-profits, holding positions at Culver-Stockton College, Quincy University and Southern Oregon PBS. Most recently, she served in the public relations and marketing office at John Wood Community College. She has also served as marketing chair on both the Young Professionals board of directors for the Chamber of Medford and Jackson County and the Oregon Wine Experience Marketing Committee (Oregon), as well as a community representative for McLoughlin Middle School’s Site Council.

Lanier graduated from Quincy University with a bachelor’s degree in English and has completed master’s-level coursework in marketing and communication at Franklin University.

“I am honored to be given the opportunity to lead such a wonderful organization,” Lanier said. “The impact the QPS Foundation makes on the lives of our students, teachers, staff and community is incredibly valuable. The Foundation already has an impressive record giving back; I can’t wait to see what great things we can accomplish moving forward.”

The change in leadership comes after a three-month search for a full-time executive director, replacing former Executive Director Kent Embree. During the search, Knudson served as the interim executive director.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.