Quincy School Board gives update on school projects

QUINCY (WGEM) - According to our news gathering partners at the Herald Whig, Quincy School Board members heard an update on summer projects Wednesday night.

During his first official meeting, Superintendent Todd Pettit said work is “moving along” on the fourth and final year of renovations at Quincy Junior High School.

Pettit said architects are developing renovation options for the K&L Arena with the district doing inventory of the contents.

Roof, heating, air conditioning, and ventilation work at the Board of Education is delayed as the district waits for materials.

