Shelby County is in need of new road and bridge workers

Concerns are rising among Shelby County officials as to how they’re going to fill these road...
Concerns are rising among Shelby County officials as to how they’re going to fill these road and bridge positions.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, MISSOURI (WGEM) - Concerns are rising among Shelby County officials as to how they’re going to fill these road and bridge positions.

Some of their workers are getting ready to retire and the need for younger workers is high.

They’re expecting 3 out of their 7 workers to retire this year.

“The problem comes about that if they’re really have any pass experiences, they’ve been making more money than what the county pays, so that’s the dilemma,” Tom Shivley, Western Shelby County Commissioner said. “Trying to make our budget come together with what it would take to put what I would call good personal to put in those machines.”

Trying to fill these jobs has been a task for the county for this reason. They’re hoping to bring more younger workers in before the end of the year.

“If we can get younger people that are willing to stay awhile than you don’t have as near of a turnover,”Randy Trivette Shelby County Road and Bridge Supervisor said. “They can be here for a longer period of time.”

County officials are willing to take people who are not yet trained in road and bridge work, as long as applicants have their CDL license.

If you are interested in applying for the open positions, county officials say you can stop by the court house and speak to one of their county commissioners to fill out an application.

