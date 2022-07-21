A splash pad is coming to Keokuk’s Tolmie Park

KEOKUK (WGEM) - There’s a new splash pad going in at Tolmie Park as crews work to upgrade the park.

Keokuk Public Works Director Robert Helenthal said the new water feature could attract visitors from other Lee County communities.

“It’s just an improvement, it’s just something quality of life for the people to enjoy,” Helenthal said. “And it’s not just for Keokuk, you know surrounding areas can come and enjoy our city and hope that we get a lot of enjoyment for a lot of years out of it.”

With the Keokuk Aquatic Center sitting right next to the park, kids can go cool off after playing in the hot sun.

Helenthal said that the new splash pad would also give visitors with disabilities a water area to enjoy without having to navigate the aquatic center.

Work was supposed to be done by the beginning of August, but Helenthal said bad weather delayed construction.

“Our original completion date was going to be August, beginning of August,” Helenthal said. “With supply delays, weather delays it’s moved it back now, we’re probably looking at the middle of August is when we’re planning on having completion done.”

