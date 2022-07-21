Advertisement

Velveeta introduces cheese-infused martini

The veltini is garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and...
The veltini is garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and jumbo shells.(Velveeta)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Velveeta is bringing its creamy, rich goodness to a cocktail for the first time ever with its “veltini” concoction.

It’s a take on the classic martini, made with Velveeta-infused vodka – apparently, there is such a thing. Then, it’s mixed with olive brine and vermouth.

It’s garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and jumbo shells.

You can get this drink at select BLT Steak Houses for $15 during golden hour (5 p.m. – 8 p.m.) for a limited time only while supplies last.

Velveeta is also selling a limited number of kits online for $50 so you can make it at home.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Mercedes N. Patterson
Woman who stole Quincy police car sentenced to 15 years
Welcome Inn sitting vacant 7 months after its closure.
Welcome Inn owners file suit against city of Quincy
Landlord, Mike Weisenburger said it took him nine weeks to build the one bedroom one bathroom...
First Small Rental Rehab Program home complete
The total cost of public money used to provide security and other services for a visit by...
Cost of Trump rally comes into focus
Car crash at the corner of 4th Street and College Ave.
Man reportedly driving at high speed hits tree

Latest News

Federal prosecutors began building their case that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon willfully...
Steve Bannon’s defense seeks acquittal then rests case
Dog defends family from mountain lion attack
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years on Floyd killing federal charge
GRAPHIC WARNING: The shooting caught on bodycam left the 13-year-old paralyzed.
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video shows 13-year-old shot by Chicago police
The contraception bill explicitly allows the use of contraceptives and gives the medical...
House votes to ensure access to contraceptives