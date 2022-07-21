Weather Alert - Heat Index Values above 100°

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a Weather Alert for heat index values that will be up above 100 on Saturday. It’ll be warm also on Friday with a scattered chance of showers first thing Friday morning. Those clouds clear out to a mostly sunny sky Friday afternoon with daytime high temperatures that will top out in the low to mid 90s. But a full day of sunshine is in store for the region on Saturday with high temperatures expected to top out in the upper 90s. We do expect to see heat index values from 100 to 106 degrees Saturday afternoon. There may not be a Heat Advisory issued for the region. But there will certainly be heat advisory type numbers. More active weather kicks off Sunday night through Wednesday. With multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

