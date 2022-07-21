WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (July 20) Quincy Gems Manager Brad Gyorkos Offers A Scouting Report On Tonight’s Prospect League Game And The QHS Blue Devils Soccer Team Continues To Work On Improving Their “Scoring Punch” On The Pitch

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (5-6) Quincy Gems return to action on the Prospect League diamond tonight at QU Stadium. The Gems will play host to the Cape Catfish who snapped a 6-game losing skid, on their home field last night, as they posted a win against the Alton River Dragons. We’ll check in with Quincy Manager Brad Gyorkis for a scouting report on this evening’s contest.

The Quincy High Blue Devils soccer team continues to put in the work on the pitch during IHSA mandated “Contact Days” at Flinn Memorial Stadium. With teh opening of Fall camp set for August 8, QHS coaches are taking this time to continue to work on drills designed to help the “Blue and White” produce more of an offensive punch in 2022. We’ll gain a little more insight as we take a few minutes to hear from Blue Devils head coach Ron Bridal.

On the Quincy Notre Dame campus during the summer months all is quiet, except at Advance Physical Therapy Field. That’s where the Raiders football team continues to prepare for the start of Fall Camp early next month. The QND coaching staff will also have a solid opportunity to evaluate their players in action tomorrow on the gridiron at QU Stadium. We’ll have the story...

