Dangerous Heat Continues

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Weather Alert continues for the region through Saturday at 8 PM for a Heat Advisory, we are expecting heat index readings in excess of 100 degrees possibly as high as 106 degrees. When we have a heat advisory you need to make sure you keep yourself hydrated if you were working outdoors make sure you take extra breaks. Also remember that asphalt can get up to 140 degrees when the temperatures are in the mid 90s. That can burn the paws of your pets. So, please bear that in mind when you are taking your little rascals out for a walk.

There will be some cloud cover on Sunday and that will act as a an umbrella and shade some of the sun. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 80s. There’s also a potential for some scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday. A better shot comes on Monday. A much more active weather pattern will develop Monday through Thursday with the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms just about every day. Daytime high temperatures next week will be slightly cooler than what is normal for the majority of the days. We expect to see high temperatures topping out in the low 80s for most of next week.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.