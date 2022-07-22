Advertisement

Events in Hannibal bring revenue to businesses

By Ryan Hill
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Hannibal is hosting a number of events this weekend, which means local businesses hope to cash-in.

One event, the Hannibal BBQ Festival is drawing a lot of people and revenue to one hotel in the Hannibal area.

Assistant General Manager of the Comfort Inn & Suites Amy Bergheger said they’re booked up with barely any rooms left. She said the BBQ Festival always attracts a lot of people to their hotel, especially since it’s right across from it.

“We get a lot of people from out of town, we get a lot of locals come,” Bergheger said. “If we don’t have no rooms they just pop up a chair and just sit out there and listen.”

She said people like to come here because they don’t have to drive across town to get to the BBQ Fest. She says it’s a profitable time for the hotel.

Hotels aren’t the only ones prospering.

Kimberlee Broer a waitress at Becky Thatcher’s Diner said with all the people walking around downtown, they tend to come check out local businesses like theirs.

“There’s a lot of out of towners that come in. They come in from all over the world really. I’ve had people come in from different countries and states. So they like it in this town,” Broer said.

She said they are one of the first places open in Hannibal early in the morning at 6am, so people tend to come to their place for breakfast.

