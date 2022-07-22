Heat Advisory Starting Today

Another couple of hot and humid days are on tap for the Tri-States starting on Friday. High temperatures Friday will climb into the low to mid 90′s for most, with feel like temperatures approaching or topping the 100 degree mark. That is why a heat advisory is in effect for Adams, Brown, Pike Counties in Illinois and Monroe, Ralls, Shelby, Marion, Lewis and Knox Counties in Missouri starting at noon Friday.

Despite a stray shower chance in the morning, most areas will see lots of sunshine through Friday afternoon. There will be another chance of an isolated thunderstorm overnight Friday night into early Saturday morning. Through the rest of the day Saturday, abundant sunshine and Southerly winds will pump temperatures into the upper 90′s with feel like temps well over 100 degrees. A heat advisory has been issued for the entire Tri-States from noon to 8PM Saturday.

After Saturday, storm chances will gradually increase into next week, with high temps set to return to at or below average levels.

