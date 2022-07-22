Advertisement

Heat Advisory Starting Today

Heat advisories have been issued across the Tri-States.
Heat advisories have been issued across the Tri-States.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another couple of hot and humid days are on tap for the Tri-States starting on Friday. High temperatures Friday will climb into the low to mid 90′s for most, with feel like temperatures approaching or topping the 100 degree mark. That is why a heat advisory is in effect for Adams, Brown, Pike Counties in Illinois and Monroe, Ralls, Shelby, Marion, Lewis and Knox Counties in Missouri starting at noon Friday.

Despite a stray shower chance in the morning, most areas will see lots of sunshine through Friday afternoon. There will be another chance of an isolated thunderstorm overnight Friday night into early Saturday morning. Through the rest of the day Saturday, abundant sunshine and Southerly winds will pump temperatures into the upper 90′s with feel like temps well over 100 degrees. A heat advisory has been issued for the entire Tri-States from noon to 8PM Saturday.

After Saturday, storm chances will gradually increase into next week, with high temps set to return to at or below average levels.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Dollar City employee dies from injuries following incident at park Wednesday
Landlord, Mike Weisenburger said it took him nine weeks to build the one bedroom one bathroom...
First Small Rental Rehab Program home complete
25-year-old Mercedes N. Patterson
Woman who stole Quincy police car sentenced to 15 years
Ali to step down as QPS board president
Welcome Inn sitting vacant 7 months after its closure.
Welcome Inn owners file suit against city of Quincy

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Thursday Evening
StormTrak Weather Thursday Evening
Heat Index forecast for late Saturday
Weather Alert - Heat Index Values above 100°
StormTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StormTrak Weather Thursday Morning
High temps will climb back into the 90's with slightly higher humidity Thursday.
90′s Make a Comeback