Keokuk looking to fill 5th ward council seat

(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEOKUK (WGEM) - The Keokuk City Council announced that they are planning to fill the 5th ward council seat vacancy left by Linda Marsden by appointment.

The city council approved the resignation of Marsden Thursday night.

Residents that are interested in filling the 5th ward council seat should submit a letter to the city administrator stating why they should be considered.

Letters can be submitted to City Administrator Cole O’Donnell at City Hall or at 501 Main Street. Letters can also be received by email at codonnell@cityofkeokuk.org.

Applicants should submit their letters no later than Aug. 10.

On Aug. 18, candidates will be interviewed by the Keokuk City Council at the City Council Work Session, and they will vote on the appointment on Sept. 1 at the regular city council meeting.

