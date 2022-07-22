Advertisement

Lifetime payments: Man wins lottery for 2nd time, gets annual check for life

Massachusetts resident Kevin Miller won $25,000 a year for life on the Lucky for Life lottery...
Massachusetts resident Kevin Miller won $25,000 a year for life on the Lucky for Life lottery game.(Mass. Lottery)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, COUNTY, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man has found lottery luck for a second time.

WGGB reports Kevin Miller will be paid $25,000 a year for the rest of his life after cashing a winning ticket while playing the Lucky for Life multi-state lottery game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, Miller’s ticket matched the first five numbers that were drawn on Feb. 18.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said Miller claimed his prize this week at lottery headquarters.

Teja said Miller is no stranger to lottery winnings as he previously won a $1 million prize in 2016 on a Cadillac Riches scratch ticket.

Lottery officials said the store, Food City, that sold Miller his Lucky for Life winning ticket would receive a $5,000 bonus, and it was also the same location where he purchased his 2016 winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA launches investigation into deadly incident at Silver Dollar City
25-year-old Mercedes N. Patterson
Woman who stole Quincy police car sentenced to 15 years
Landlord, Mike Weisenburger said it took him nine weeks to build the one bedroom one bathroom...
First Small Rental Rehab Program home complete
Ali to step down as QPS board president
Welcome Inn sitting vacant 7 months after its closure.
Welcome Inn owners file suit against city of Quincy

Latest News

Winchester hopes to tackles water line problems
Winchester city officials apply for rural development grant to replace outdated water lines
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Parkland mass shooting jurors shown graphic photos of victims
The project is being funded by tax dollars that were already in the city’s budget.
Kahoka approves downtown paving project
New basketball court
Barry’s Pool Park gets new basketball court
These are the old meters which will be replaced with the new ones.
Winchester gears up for all new water meter system