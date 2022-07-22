Maple Lawn Nursing Home wants property tax hike for additional funding

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - A nursing home in Palmyra, Missouri is seeking more public funding.

Maple Lawn Nursing Home wants property taxes to be increased to raise employee wages, provide more activities for residents and do some renovations.

Alice Humphrey has worked at Maple Lawn nursing home for 25 years.

She said to help their residents feel at home, the Marion County Nursing Home District’s property tax rate must be increased from 13 cents to 35 cents.

That money will be used to increase employee pay, renovate the parking lot, install new alarm systems and expand the facility. It will also allow residents to do more outdoor activities.

“Going on outings, outdoor things,” Humphrey said. “We went to ball games before, just going out to restaurants.”

Maple Lawn has both private pay and Medicaid residents.

Accounting Director Lynn Blickhan said Maple Lawn pays for extra expenses for 35 Medicaid residents, such as medical supplies and transportation. The property tax hike would help cover those costs. If it does not pass in the August 2nd primary, Blickhan said they’ll try again next year.

“Well we have been penny pinching where we can, budgeting things, look to see where we can cut different avenues but we will hopefully try again I guess, but it delays it a year.” Blickhan said.

Maple Lawn Resident Virginia Buckman thinks the property tax increase is a great idea to improve quality of life for her and her friends.

“I think it’s a very wise idea to do that because they do need the money so we can see different things,” Buckman said.

Only Marion County residents can vote for this issue on August 2.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.