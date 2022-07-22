Advertisement

Maple Lawn Nursing Home wants property tax hike for additional funding

Maple Lawn Nursing home tax hike
Maple Lawn Nursing home tax hike(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - A nursing home in Palmyra, Missouri is seeking more public funding.

Maple Lawn Nursing Home wants property taxes to be increased to raise employee wages, provide more activities for residents and do some renovations.

Alice Humphrey has worked at Maple Lawn nursing home for 25 years.

She said to help their residents feel at home, the Marion County Nursing Home District’s property tax rate must be increased from 13 cents to 35 cents.

That money will be used to increase employee pay, renovate the parking lot, install new alarm systems and expand the facility. It will also allow residents to do more outdoor activities.

“Going on outings, outdoor things,” Humphrey said. “We went to ball games before, just going out to restaurants.”

Maple Lawn has both private pay and Medicaid residents.

Accounting Director Lynn Blickhan said Maple Lawn pays for extra expenses for 35 Medicaid residents, such as medical supplies and transportation. The property tax hike would help cover those costs. If it does not pass in the August 2nd primary, Blickhan said they’ll try again next year.

“Well we have been penny pinching where we can, budgeting things, look to see where we can cut different avenues but we will hopefully try again I guess, but it delays it a year.” Blickhan said.

Maple Lawn Resident Virginia Buckman thinks the property tax increase is a great idea to improve quality of life for her and her friends.

“I think it’s a very wise idea to do that because they do need the money so we can see different things,” Buckman said.

Only Marion County residents can vote for this issue on August 2.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Mercedes N. Patterson
Woman who stole Quincy police car sentenced to 15 years
Landlord, Mike Weisenburger said it took him nine weeks to build the one bedroom one bathroom...
First Small Rental Rehab Program home complete
Welcome Inn sitting vacant 7 months after its closure.
Welcome Inn owners file suit against city of Quincy
Silver Dollar City employee dies from injuries following incident at park Wednesday
The total cost of public money used to provide security and other services for a visit by...
Cost of Trump rally comes into focus

Latest News

Buchanan Avenue project storm water
Palmyra City Council continues to address storm water issues
Old Settlers Reunion in Shelby County kicks off tonight
Old Settlers Reunion in Shelby County kicks off tonight
Brown County Public Library puts out bids for new facility
Brown County Public Library puts out bids for new facility
Construction continues on Keokuk High School music wing addition
Construction continues on Keokuk High School music wing addition