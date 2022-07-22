Advertisement

Palmyra bridge now open after months of work

By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PALMYRA (WGEM) - A bridge in Palmyra is now open after months of construction to make it safe for all vehicles.

It opened back up around 8 a.m. on Friday.

The bridge, which is on County Road 402, 2 miles east of Palmyra, closed in March of 2022 due to its deteriorating conditions.

The former one-lane bridge could only handle 5 tons of weight, which made it impossible for ambulances, fire trucks or heavy tractors to cross.

MoDOT Assistant District Engineer Kevin James said drivers do not always obey weight restrictions on bridges which causes them to deteriorate faster.

“Vehicles driving over the bridge in excess of the posting has caused accelerated deterioration, or in some very worst case situations, a bridge collapse, causing very serious injuries,” James said.

The new bridge is expected to help quicken emergency response times.

“The increase of the size of the bridge is going to make it easier to go across with our bigger equipment and not just for us but the farmers as well,” Nemes said.

The project was expected to cost about $689,000. MoDOT is paying for 80% of the work, while the county is paying for 20%.

RELATED: Deteriorating Marion County bridge gets replaced, weight limit to be lifted

